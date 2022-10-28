New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing another man following an argument between them in Delhi's Azadpur, police said on Friday.

The argument between the two broke out after the accused passed lewd comments at a female friend of the victim, they added.

Also Read | Umesh Mishra, Senior IPS Officer, Is New Rajasthan DGP; To Take Charge After ML Lather's Retirement on November 3.

Around 9 pm on Thursday, police received information about a stabbing incident near the Lal Bagh area in Azadpur.

Sabir (20), who received stab injuries in the incident, was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, police said.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Viral Video Shows Firecrackers Bursting From Boot Of Moving Car, Three Arrested.

The accused, identified as Arman, a resident of Azadpur, has been arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

A knife used in the crime was seized from the possession of the accused, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)