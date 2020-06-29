Ramgarh, Jun 29 (PTI) One person was killed and 10 others were injured when a bus carrying migrant workers to West Bengal from Gujarat overturned in Jhakhand's Ramgarh district, police said.

The accident happened at Kenjhia valley on Gola- Ormanjhi state highway under Rajrappa police station of the district around 3.30 am, the Officer-in-Charge of the police station, Vinod Kumar Murmu, said.

He said the bus overturned after a front tyre burst.

