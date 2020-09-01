Amethi, Sep 1 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was killed and three others were badly injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place near Janta Nagar market under Piparpur police station, they said.

Vipin Kumar, a resident of Sultanpur district, was killed and three others were seriously injured when their motorcycles collided with each other, Station House Officer Santosh Singh said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, the police said.

An investigation is underway in the incident, they said.

