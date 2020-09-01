Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals paid tribute to former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee who passed away on Monday (August 31). Mukherjee, who was 84-year old, was put into ventilator support at the Army Hospital (R&R) in Delhi Cantt. The Jaipur-based team, who are currently training in UAE for IPL 2020, shared a video on their Instagram page where the players and staff members can be seen observing two-minute silence while remembering Mukherjee. "A heartfelt tribute to a humble statesman and legendary Indian. Thank you, Pranab da," wrote RR while sharing the video on the picture-sharing website. Pranab Mukherjee Dies at 84, Former President of India Breathes His Last at Army Hospital in Delhi.

Mukherjee, who served as India's President from 2012 to 2017, had tested positive for coronavirus on August 10. A day later, the Army Hospital revealed that a large brain clot was found and the former President underwent surgery soon after. However, Mukherjee's health condition continued to get deteriorated, and he eventually breathed his last on Monday. Many members of cricket fraternity including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir took to their respective social media pages and expressed grief over Mukherjee's demise. Meanwhile, let's look at Rajasthan Royal's tribute. Pranab Mukherjee's Last Rites Performed by Son Abhijit at Lodhi Crematorium in Delhi.

Watch Video:

Speaking of IPL 2020, the prominent T20 tournament is set to get underway on September 19. However, the upcoming season is to take place in UAE owing to the COVID-19 crisis in India. Rajasthan Royals, who won the inaugural edition of the competition, will battle for their second trophy. However, the likes of skipper Steve Smith, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes will miss the first few matches of IPL 2020 owing to their national duties.

