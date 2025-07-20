Aizawl, Jul 20 (PTI) One person was killed as a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram on Sunday, police said.

The stone quarry at Sairang village, about 21 km from Aizawl, collapsed due to rain and crushed the victim's house located near it, they said.

Also Read | Vadodara Teacher Gets 6 Months in Jail for Brutally Slapping Class 10 Student, Causing Severe Ear Injuries; Fined INR 1 Lakh.

The victim was identified as Rotluanga. His body was later recovered from under the debris, they said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)