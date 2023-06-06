Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 6 (PTI) One person was killed and four others injured when a car overturned on the Baraut-Muzaffarnagar road near Kakda village in Shahpur area here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday killing Gulfam (28) on the spot, they said.

SHO of Shahpur V K Sharma said the incident occurred when the occupants of the car were taking selfies while going to Muzaffarnagar to attend a wedding.

The injured were rushed to a hospital where their condition was stated to be stable, the police official said.

