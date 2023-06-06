Mumbai, June 6: According to police, the headmaster of a government school in the Dungarpur district who has been detained on suspicion of abusing and raping young female students is a porn addict.

Ramesh Chandra Katara, the accused headmaster, admitted to police during questioning that he was hooked to viewing pornographic movies and would use chocolates and chips to entice girl children between the ages of 8 and 12 to his school, according to Dungarpur SP Kundan Kavariya. He would threaten the females if they didn't agree. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Teacher Holds Minor Student Captive, Rapes Her in Aligarh, Accused Arrested.

According to the SP, Katara pretended to be organising games when she summoned female pupils to school during breaks. He brought the girls to a vacant home he owned and assaulted them there. The SP said that he afterwards gave the girls cash so they could buy cookies, chips, and chocolates.

Katara was brought before the court on Monday after his detention had ended. He was returned to police custody for a two-day period. According to the SP, the police are questioning him and have so far documented the accounts of six females.

When residents of a village reported Katara to police on May 31, the matter had already come to light. On June 3, following POCSO allegations, police detained him.

In response to the incident, the BJP attacked the Rajasthan government for "deteriorating" peace and order and an increase in crimes against women. Delhi Shocker: 10-Year-Old Girl Student Sedated, Gang Raped by MCD School Peon, Friends.

The victims reported the incident to the police on May 31, according to Superintendent of Police (Dungarpur) Kundan Kawaria. The kids claimed in their lawsuit that Katara had called them to school under the guise of extracurricular activities even during the summer break and had then sexually assaulted them.

