Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI): Mumbai Railway Police on Saturday arrested one more person in connection with an alleged gang-rape of a woman onboard Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express.

"One more accused has been arrested in connection with an alleged gang-rape of a woman onboard Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express," said Mumbai Railway Police Commissioner Quaiser Khalid.

Police said that the search for the other three accused is underway.

Earlier today, four persons were arrested for an alleged gang rape with a woman onboard Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express. (ANI)

