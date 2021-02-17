Shillong, Feb 17 (PTI) Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,945 on Wednesday as only one more person tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

Twenty-three more people were cured of the disease, he said.

The northeastern state now has 78 active cases, while 13,719 people have recovered from the disease and 148 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, Health Services Director Aman War said.

The state has tested over 3.56 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)