Port Blair, Jan 2 (PTI) One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, taking the tally in the Union Territory to 4,946, a health official said on Saturday.

The new case was detected during contact tracing, he said.

Four more persons have recovered from the infection, pushing the total number of recoveries in the union territory to 4,830, the official said.

The archipelago now has 54 active cases, while 62 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

Of the 54 active COVID-19 cases, 53 are in South Andaman district and one in North and Middle Andaman district.

The administration has so far tested 1,82,626 samples for COVID-19 and the positivity rate is 2.71 per cent, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)