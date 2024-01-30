Thane, Jan 30 (PTI) A 32-year-old worker was killed and two others suffered injuries after stones fell on them during a blasting operation at a quarry in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 2 pm on Monday at the quarry located in Panvel area.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update: National Capital Records 8.7 Degree Celsius Minimum Temperature, AQI in ‘Very Poor’ Category (Watch Videos).

Some stones dislodged during the explosion struck three workers including an excavating machine operator, identified as Avinash Keshwar Kujur, who died, while the two others received head injuries, an official from Panvel Town police station said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.

Also Read | Ram Mandir: Unfinished Work in Ayodhya’s Ram Janmabhoomi Complex To Restart From February 5.

The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a person, who was conducting blasting operations at the quarry, under Indian Penal Code Section 304A (whoever causes the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), the official said.

The accused allegedly failed to provide the personal protective equipment (PPE) to the workers and neglected necessary precautions during the blasting process, as per the FIR.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)