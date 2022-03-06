Jabalpur, Mar 6 (PTI) One person was killed and another injured seriously on Sunday after being hit by a tractor driven by a man who allegedly had a dispute with one of them over a drain construction work in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said.

The police were investigating whether it was an accident or an intentional act of the tractor driver, Belkheda police station in-charge Vijay Ambhore said.

The incident took place when the victims - Kishan Gond (42) and Laxman Lodhi - were sitting near a house in Keolari village, some 50 km from district headquarters. The tractor was driven by Pavnendra Lodhi, who was having a dispute with his brother Laxman Lodhi over a drain construction near the house, the official said.

The tractor also damaged a wall of the house, though no one was present inside at that time, he said.

Gond died on the spot, while Laxman Lodhi was seriously injured and admitted to a government hospital, the official said.

Some villagers later caught hold of Pavnendra Lodhi and handed him over to the police, he added.

