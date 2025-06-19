Kaliganj, Jun 19 (PTI) A voter turnout of 10.38 per cent was recorded till 9 AM on Thursday in the by-election to the Kaliganj assembly seat in West Bengal's Nadia district, officials said.

Polling began at 7 AM, amid tight security arrangements, they said.

Also Read | Sonia Gandhi Health Update: Senior Congress Stable, Recovering Well, Says Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Chairman Dr Ajay Swaroop.

Fourteen companies of central forces have been deployed to ensure free and fair polling in the constituency.

Voting will continue till 5 PM.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 19, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Tensions flared up at a booth, where the Congress alleged that its polling agent was forcibly removed by Trinamool Congress workers. The ruling party, however, denied the charge.

The by-election was necessitated by the sudden demise of Trinamool Congress MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed in February. His daughter, Alifa Ahamed, is contesting the seat as the TMC nominee.

The BJP has fielded Ashis Ghosh as its candidate, while Congress candidate Kabil Uddin Shaikh is in the fray with the support of the CPI(M).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)