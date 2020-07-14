Hyderabad, Jul 14 (PTI) COVID-19 cases continued to rise sharply in Telangana on Tuesday, with as many as 1,524 new cases and 10 deaths being reported, taking the tally to 37,745 and deaths to 375.

Out of the 1,524 fresh cases, 815 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts with 240 and 97 cases respectively.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir | Pakistan Violates Ceasefire at LoC in Akhnoor Sector, Indian Army Retaliates: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 14, 2020.

A government bulletin said 24,840 people have been discharged so far, while 12,531 were under treatment.

A total of 13,175 samples were tested on Tuesday, the highest for a day so far, it said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Address Youth on Occasion of World Youth Skills Day 2020 Which Also Marks 5th Anniversary of Skill India Mission.

Cumulatively, 1,95,024 samples have been tested.

As on Tuesday, the government hospitals have established a capacity of 17,081 COVID beds, of which 11,928 are isolation beds and 3,537 are oxygen beds, the bulletin said.

It also said 1,616 are Intensive Care Unit beds.

The bulletin said the government has made elaborate arrangements for treating COVID-19 patients and that sufficient beds are available in government hospitals.

Health Minister E Rajender on Tuesday said the state government is providing telemedicine service to COVID-19 patients who are in home isolation.

"For any queries, calls can be made to 1800 599 4455," he tweeted.

Separately, state Director of Medical Education Ramesh Reddy said COVID-19 treatment isbeing provided at many hospitals in the state after decentralization.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Super-Speciality Hospitals Association (TSSHA)appealed to eligible donors to donate plasma and said they need not have any apprehensions about it.

"Plasma therapy is definitely changing the outcome of the corona patients. So please come forward and donate," it said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)