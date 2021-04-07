Amaravati, Apr 7 (PTI): Coronavirus has been spreading at a virulent pace in Andhra Pradesh as at least 10 districts reported hundreds of fresh cases, totalling 2,331 in 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday -- the highest in a day after November 8, 2020.

The positive cases have now shot upto 9,13,274 after 1.53 crore tests, at an overall infection positivity rate of 5.97 per cent.

Also, there were 11 fresh fatalities, the highest in a day in more than three months as the overall toll mounted to 7,262.

According to the latest bulletin, 853 patients had recovered from the infection in 24 hours ending 9 am today, taking the cumulative to 8,92,736.

There are now 13,276 active cases, the highest since November 23, last year.

Besides the five hot spot districts that have been reporting fresh cases in three digits for the past few days, five others joined the list today with over 100 cases each.

Guntur continued to top the chart with an addition of 368 new cases followed by Krishna 327, Visakhapatnam 298, Chittoor 296, Anantapuramu 202, SPS Nellore 186, Kurnool 176, Kadapa 149, Srikakulam 123 and Prakasam 110.

While Vizianagaram added 47, the two Godavari districts - East and West - continued to report the lowest of 29 and 20.

Guntur district crossed the 80,000-mark in the number of cases today with 80,126 behind Chittoor (91,740), West Godavari (94,626) and East Godavari (1,25,529).

Chittoor reported four fresh fatalities and Kurnool two while Anantapuramu, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Krishna and SPS Nellore saw one each in a day.

