In the AI era, the Bengaluru-based founder of Quick Automation argues trust is the real differentiator--systems must run predictably, explain what happened, and stay steady under pressure.

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 19: Prashant Shekhar, a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur and computer science engineer with a background in software development and data science, has a simple thesis that cuts against the noise: most companies don't fail to automate because they lack tools. They fail because they never build systems people can truly rely on.

Also Read | Haldi Ceremony Turns Hazardous in Kalyan: Pre-Wedding Event Leaves Bride Among 125 Affected by Suspected Food Poisoning.

Early in his career, Mr. Shekhar worked close to live production environments--where the consequences of a broken workflow are immediate, not theoretical. He noticed a pattern that kept repeating across teams and industries. Organizations would invest in ambitious platforms and "big" transformation plans, while the basic mechanics of execution stayed stubbornly manual: follow-ups living in someone's head, handovers that depended on a good day, reporting that changed depending on who pulled it, and routine checks that only happened when someone remembered.

The result is what many teams quietly normalize: delays, confusion, and a form of fragile scaling where growth feels like it could snap the system at any moment. Over time, Mr. Shekhar came to a blunt conclusion. The real problem is rarely effort. It's design. Workflows weren't built to be predictable, verifiable, and clearly owned.

Also Read | CCRAS Answer Key 2025 Released at ccras.nic.in: Only 2 Days Left To Raise Objections Before January 21 Deadline, Know How To Submit Challenges.

That insight became the foundation for Quick Automation (https://quickautomation.io/), his automation engineering firm focused on business automation and operational automation. The question behind the work is straightforward: why do modern teams adopt powerful software and still feel that day-to-day execution is brittle?

Mr. Shekhar believes the answer shows up in the same set of questions that echo through operations everywhere: Did this run? Who owns this? Why did it break again? Is this data actually correct? What changed since last week? In his view, those aren't signs of incompetence. They're signals that the system itself isn't built for trust.

AI, he says, raises the stakes. When organizations add AI before their foundations are stable, they may move faster in the short term--but they often lose something more valuable: the ability to explain what happened, why it happened, and what should happen next.

"Businesses don't fear automation," Mr. Shekhar says. "They fear unpredictable systems."

His approach is what he calls human-first automation: workflows that run quietly in the background, behave consistently, make ownership obvious, and surface exceptions early--so teams can stop carrying the system in their heads. The goal isn't to make operations look impressive. The goal is to make them dependable.

Official Links (for verification & reference)

Founder

- Website: https://prashantshekhar.com/

- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/prashanthshekhar/

- Medium: https://prashant-shekhar.medium.com/

Company (Quick Automation)

- Website: https://quickautomation.io/

- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/quick-automation

About Quick AutomationQuick Automation is an automation engineering firm founded by Prashant Shekhar, focused on designing and building reliable business automation systems--internal workflows, integrations, and operational dashboards that reduce friction and improve execution.

Media ContactPrashant Shekhar,

Founder/Director @ Quick Automation -- press inquiries: prashant@quickautomation.io

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)