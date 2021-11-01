Chandigarh, Nov 1 (PTI) Haryana reported no fresh coronavirus-related death on Monday, even as it added 10 new infections, pushing the case count to 7,71,262, according to an official bulletin.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 10,049, the health department's daily bulletin said.

Among the districts, six fresh cases were reported from Gurugram and three from Faridabad. One case was reported from Kurukshetra district.

Nineteen of the state's 22 districts did not report any fresh case, the bulletin said.

The number of active novel coronavirus cases in the state stands at 115 while the count of recoveries has reached 7,61,075. Haryana has a COVID-19 recovery rate of 98.68 per cent, according to the bulletin said.

