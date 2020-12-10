Kota (Rajasthan) [India], December 10 (ANI): Ten persons suffered injuries after a portion of an under-construction overbridge in front of a shopping mall collapsed on Wednesday night.

All injured were admitted to a city hospital.

Also Read | MHT CET Counselling 2020 For ME And MTech Courses to Begin From December 11; Candidates Can Apply Online at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)