10 kg of gold coins worth Rs 7.8 crore seized at Delhi Airport from two passengers (Photo/X/@AirportGenCus)

New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): In a swift operation based on specific intelligence, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Customs at IGI Airport, New Delhi, intercepted two male passengers from Kashmir and seized gold coins worth Rs 7.8 crore on Wednesday.

The passengers, aged 45 and 43, were arriving from Milan via Flight AI-138, said the Customs.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 6, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Acting on specific intelligence, the AIU conducted discreet surveillance and profiling, which revealed suspicious behaviour. The duo was intercepted at the Green Channel. While their baggage scans showed no irregularities, a personal search triggered by DFMD alerts led to the discovery of two specially designed waist belts concealing gold coins wrapped in plastic envelopes.

The total seizure amounted to 10.092 kg of gold, valued at approximately Rs 7.8 crore. Both passengers have been detained for further investigation under the Customs Act, 1962. (ANI)

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, February 6 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)