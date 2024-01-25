New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Ten people, including two juveniles and a woman, belonging to the 'Gogi gang' were apprehended for allegedly running an extortion racket here, police said on Thursday.

Police said they had recently fired at the house of a businessman in Wazirabad and demanded Rs 50 lakh as extortion money from him.

The accused were identified as Deepak Pahal, Narender Yadav, Manish, Manmohan, Navprabhat Chaudhary, Devraj Dabas, Azad and Khushboo, police said.

On November 30, a person filed a complaint in which he said that unidentified people had fired at his house in Wazirabad village. Police also found an empty cartridge and a note near the main gate of his house, they said.

The note was from the 'Gogi gang' and demanded Rs 50 lakh from the businessman, police said.

"On December 9, information was received that the culprits involved in this case were in Sonipat, Haryana and Delhi-NCR," Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Bhatia said.

Later, two juveniles were apprehended from Sonipat for firing at the businessman's house in Delhi, Bhatia said.

They used to talk to Manmohan and Manish, who are lodged in Tihar Jail, and received instructions from them, police said.

"After firing, they handed over the weapon to one Devraj who was also nabbed. Interrogation revealed that the extortion and threat messages were being sent by one Narender Yadav, a resident of Noida. Police teams arrested him and the others from different areas of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi," an official said.

