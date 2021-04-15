Itanagar, Apr 15 (PTI) Ten more people including three security personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh pushing the total caseload in the northeastern state to 16,912, a senior health official said here on Thursday.

Of the 10 fresh cases, six were reported from the Capital Complex region, two each from Lower Dibang Valley and East Siang districts respectively, the official said.

Two Army men who have returned from Gwalior and Bareilly, and an NDRF official were among the fresh cases, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Nine COVID-19 cases were detected through rapid antigen tests while one was detected through the RT-PCR method, the SSO said.

One more person recuperated from the disease on Wednesday taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,792 Dr Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 64 active COVID- 19 cases, while 56 people died so far due to the contagion, the SSO said.

The recovery rate and positivity rate in the state currently stand at 99.29 per cent and 0.38 per cent, respectively, he said.

Lower Dibang Valley district has the highest number of active cases with 23, followed by Namsai at four, Leparada and East Siang at three each, Tirap, Changlang, West Kameng and Lohit with two cases each and Upper Subansiri with one case. The Capital Complex Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has 22 active cases.

Altogether 4,18,290 samples have been tested so far, including 296 on Wednesday, Dr Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunization Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung said that over one lakh people have been inoculated in the state since the vaccination drive began in January this year.

