Jaipur, Apr 29 (PTI) In a heartening development for wildlife conservation, ten tiger cubs have been born across three major wildlife reserves in Rajasthan.

The births mark a significant milestone in the state's ongoing efforts to bolster its tiger population.

State Forest Minister Sanjay Sharma said on Tuesday that three cubs were spotted in Sariska Tiger Reserve (Alwar), two in Ranthambore National Park (Sawai Madhopur), and five were born in Nahargarh Biological Park (Jaipur) in the last 72 hours.

With the latest additions, Sariska now hosts a record-high tiger population of 44, while Ranthambore's count has reached 72. The state saw 25 tiger births last year and has already recorded 10 new cubs this year, he said.

A major highlight came with the sighting of tigress ST-30 in Sariska Tiger Reserve accompanied by her first litter of three cubs on Tuesday.

The cubs, estimated to be nearly two months old, appeared healthy and active.

ST-30 was translocated from Ranthambore in 2023 and released in the Bhagani forest area of the Tehla Range in Sariska in Alwar district. Her successful breeding is being seen as a positive sign of improving habitat conditions and effective wildlife management in Sariska.

"The confirmed sighting of ST-30 with her cubs is a landmark moment for conservation efforts," said a senior forest official.

"She plays a crucial role in our reintroduction strategy," the official added.

Authorities have intensified monitoring using camera traps and ground patrols to ensure the safety of the tigress and her offspring.

Meanwhile, two cubs were spotted in Ranthambore National Park in Sawaimadhopur district on Monday and five were born to tigress Rani in Nahargarh Biological Park in Jaipur on Sunday.

Rani was brought to Nahargarh from Odisha's Nandankanan Zoological Park in 2021 under an animal exchange program. The delivery took place under veterinary supervision.

Minister Sharma has instructed forest officials to continue strengthening conservation initiatives, protect habitats, and engage local communities in preserving the national animal.

