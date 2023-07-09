New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) A 10-year-old girl was allegedly molested by her neighbour in east Delhi's Patparganj Industrial Area, police said on Sunday.

The 42-year-old accused has been arrested in connection with the incident that took place on Saturday night, they said.

The minor, a class seven student, and the accused live in Ghazipur village. The girl lives with her father and siblings while the accused, a driver by profession, is her neighbour, police said.

On Saturday night, a woman, who is also the minor's neighbour, saw the man allegedly molesting the girl and raised an alarm following which the victim's father and other residents rushed to the spot, they said.

They rescued the girl and locked the accused in the room and made a PCR call

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said when the investigating officer reached the spot, it was revealed that the girl was dragged by the accused to his room, which is just opposite her room and molested her.

Another neighbour saw her and raised an alarm. The girl was rescued and the public who gathered there locked the accused in his room, she said.

"The girl child was medically examined and her counselling was done. Based on her statement, a case under sections 354 (Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354 A (Sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code and section 10 (Punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered and the accused person has been arrested," the DCP said.

