New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) "World History in 3 points", written by 10-year-old Zac Sangeeth, promises to give its readers -- whether students or curious history buffs -- a bird's view of history by presenting every topic in three crisp bite-sized capsules.

The book, published by Hachette India, claims to cover 101 topics "from ancient Egypt and imperial China to the Dark Ages and the Industrial Revolution, from Chanakya and Max Weber to Alexander to Ashoka, and from the Crusades and the Iranian Revolution to Socrates and Hegel".

"In this era of fleeting attention spans and our addiction to micro messaging platforms like Twitter and Instagram, history is still that odd subject that makes readers search information haystacks for a needle of insight. This is because normal history books take a worm's eye view -- delving into minute historical details.

"My book 'World History in 3 Points' takes a bird's eye view of history -- a broad, to-the-point-approach. I try cutting through details, simplifying complexities, distilling them into summaries," debutant author Sangeeth told PTI.

Sangeeth, touted to be among the world's youngest commissioned non-fiction series authors, is currently a fifth grade student at Head Start Educational Academy, Bengaluru.

According to the publishers, focusing on fundamental facts, vital events, important personalities, major milestones and significant turning points, every topic in the book is encapsulated in three bite-sized paragraphs.

"Clear, concise and comprehensive, 'World History in 3 Points' is guaranteed to help you discover that the more you know, the more you want to!," they added.

The book, priced at Rs 267, is presently available for sale on offline and online stores.

