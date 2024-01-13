Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): A total of 100 chartered planes, which will land in Ayodhya on the occasion of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla, will be parked in nearby airports, an official said on Saturday.

Vinod Kumar, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Director, after holding a meeting with Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai said that the parking facilities for the chartered aircraft are made in nearby airports including Lucknow, Varanasi and Prayagraj.

"It was just a review meeting on how we have to handle the aircraft. And the arrangements regarding all of them were discussed in the meeting. The 100 chartered aircraft would be parked in nearby airports including Lucknow, Varanasi, and Prayagraj," the official said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth said on Thursday that 100 chartered planes will land in Ayodhya on the 'Pran Partishtha Day'."Around 100 chartered planes will land at the Ayodhya airport on 22nd January to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple. This will also show us the path of checking the potential of the Ayodhya airport" said CM Adityanath.

"I am grateful to PM Narendra Modi for giving the fourth international airport to Uttar Pradesh. The Ayodhya airport was inaugurated on December 30th" the Uttar Pradesh CM added.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister VK Singh, and other senior officials launched the first tri-weekly flights on Thursday between Ahmedabad and Ayodhya.

Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath received the boarding pass for the first tri-weekly flights between Ahmedabad and Ayodhya.

In the first phase, the airport can handle 10 lakh passengers annually and after the second phase, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport will cater to 60 lakh commuters annually. Phase 1 of the state-of-the-art airport is developed at a cost of more than Rs 1,450 crore.

The airport's terminal building will have an area of 6500 sq m, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually. The facade of the Terminal Building depicts the temple architecture of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir of Ayodhya.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) took over the security of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya on Wednesday. The unit will be headed by a Deputy Commandant rank officer.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held on January 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on that day. As per temple officials, the ceremony will be held for seven days starting on January 16. (ANI)

