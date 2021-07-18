Puducherry, July 18 (PTI) Puducherry added 100 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 1,19,703, while the toll rose to 1,778 with two more deaths.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 144 people being discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recovries to 1,16,801, leaving 1,124 active cases

Puducherry accounted for most number of cases (75), followed by Karaikal (14), Mahe (10) and Yanam (1). Puducherry and Mahe regions accounted for one death each and both had co morbidities, Health and Family Welfare Services Director S Mohan Kumar said in a release.

A total of 6,172 samples were tested in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 14,25,914.

The test positivity rate stood at 1.62 per cent.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.49 per cent and 97.58 percent, respectively.

Kumar said that 37,689 health care workers and 22,949 front line workers have been vaccinated so far.

He said that 4.50 lakh people coming under the category of either senior citizens or those above 45 years with co morbidities have been inoculated.

In all, the department has so far vaccinated 6,37,634 people, including those who received the second dose, he said.

