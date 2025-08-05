Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 5 (ANI): A 100-year-old house collapsed in Gwalior due to heavy rain on Tuesday.

No casualties were reported, stated officials.

Satyendra Singh, Zonal Officer of Municipal Corporation of Gwalior, stated that water had settled on the roof of the house, which had been locked for 45 years, leading to the collapse.

"There are no casualties; this was a 100-year-old house... For 45 years, the house was locked. As water settled on the roof, the front part of the house collapsed. It was made of mud and stone, and as per the rules, a notice was also issued to them..." Singh told ANI.

"There is no danger to the nearby houses, but its debris can fall on the neighbouring house, so for safety, it has been locked with the help of the police," he further stated.

Earlier on August 2, Army remained dedicated in providing flood relief operations across the affected regions of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab.

In Madhya Pradesh, columns deployed in Guna and Shivpuri districts were derequisitioned on Saturday following stabilisation of the situation. Meanwhile, a flood relief column operating from Ashoknagar-Gwalior is actively conducting reconnaissance of the Isagarh and Sihora areas to assess potential requirements for relief and support.

In Dholpur, Rajasthan, an Army column remains on standby, ready to respond immediately if the situation deteriorates.

Simultaneously, responding swiftly to a requisition received from the Deputy Commissioner of Sriganganagar, the Indian Army has mobilised a team. This team is tasked with providing technical assistance for waterlogging issues due to flood-like conditions. The civil administration has requested five pumping sets and two kilometres of hosepipe to address the situation.

Over 105 civilians have been rescued by the security forces so far, and medical aid has been extended to more than 300 individuals. (ANI)

