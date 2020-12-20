Ahmedabad, Dec 20 (PTI) Gujarat recorded 1,010 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, increasing the infection tally in the state to 2,35,299, the health department said.

With the death of seven patients, the fatality count rose to 4,234, it said.

A total of 1,190 patients got discharge from hospitals during the day, which increased the recovery count to 2,19,125, the departmentsaid in a release.

The state's recovery rate is now 93.13 per cent, it said.

There are 11,940 active cases in the state at present. Of them, 61 patients are on ventilator support.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,35,299, new cases 1,010, death toll 4,234, active cases 11,940 and people tested so far 90,53,781.

