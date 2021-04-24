Imphal, Apr 23 (PTI) At least 104 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur in the last 24 hours, taking the tally in the northeastern state to 30,151, an official said.

The death toll remained at 381 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported during the period, he said.

The fresh cases include 41 from Imphal West, 30 from Imphal East, 11 from Churachandpur, seven from Ukhrul, three each from Bishnupur and Kakching, two each from Chandel, Kangpokpi, Kamjong and Senapati, one from Thoubal districts.

Twenty-seven people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,180, the official said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stood at 96.77 per cent.

Manipur now has 590 active cases.

Altogether, 1,18,215 people have so far received the vaccine shots in the state, he said.

The state has conducted 6,01,600 sample tests for COVID-19 thus far, including 1,799 during the day, the official added.

