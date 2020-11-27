Chandigarh, Nov 27 (PTI) Chandigarh on Friday reported 106 new COVID-19 cases, taking the union territory's infection tally to 17,157.

The city has 1,190 active cases, according to a medical bulletin.

No death was reported on Friday and the toll stands at 270.

A total of 85 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 15,697, as per the bulletin.

So far, 1,40,730 samples have been taken for testing and of them, 1,22,777 tested negative, while reports of 152 samples were awaited, it said.

