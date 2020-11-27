New Delhi, November 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with his UK counterpart, Boris Johnson on several issues related to India-UK ties, including collaboration on COVID-19 vaccine, climate change, and trade and investment flows. They discussed on how the two countries will unfold their ties over the next decade. According to Downing Street, Johnson said that the year 2021 as an important one for UK-India ties and also re-emphasised the his country's commitment to the wider Indo-Pacific region. World News | India, Madagascar to Sign Several Pacts to Enhance Bilateral Ties.

Modi said that India and UK have come to terms on certain critical issues such as defence , security, climate change among others. Narendra Modi said, "Had an excellent discussion with my friend, UK PM Boris Johnson on an ambitious roadmap for India-UK ties in next decade. We agreed to work towards a quantum leap in our cooperation in all areas-trade & investment, defence & security, climate change, & fighting COVID-19." World News | India Sees Itself as Nepal's 'foremost Friend and Development Partner', Says Shringla.

The UK Prime Minister said that he is looking forward to strengthening the ties between both the countries. Boris Johnson said, "Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi, great to speak to you. I'm very much looking forward to deepening and strengthening the UK-India relationship in 2021 and beyond."

The UK and India have, in October , held a series of virtual dialogues during the course of the year, including most recently the 10th UK-India Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD). .

