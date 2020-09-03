Muzaffarnagar, Sep 3 (PTI) As many as 107 new cases of COVID-19 infection were reported in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, taking the district's total number of active cases to 783, officials said on Thursday.

The fresh cases include 28 inmates of the district jail, they said.

Also Read | China Slams US For ‘Meddling’ in Sino-Indian Border Dispute, Says ‘Stop Spreading Rumours’.

According to Muzaffarnagar DM Selvakumari J, test results for total 212 samples were received, of which 107 were positive for coronavirus.

Sixty-four more people have recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries here to 1,566, the district magistrate said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi’s Address at USISPF Summit Live Streaming: Watch Live Telecast of PM’s Speech at the 3rd Annual Leadership Summit on DD News.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)