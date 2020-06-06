India News | 108 New COVID-19 Cases in Kerala, Total Infection Count Rises to 1,807; Footballer Succumbs to Virus

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 6 (PTI): Kerala reported 108 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the total infection count to 1,807, as one person succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 15 in the state.

While 1,029 people are presently under treatment, 762 people have recovered, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a press release. Of the 50 people whose samples have returned negative today, 30 are from Palakkad, which has the highest number of cases in the state.

Former Santosh Trophy footballer E Hamsakoya (61), who had returned from Mumbai, and tested positive, succumbed to the virus today. Five members of his family, including two grandchildren, have tested positive and are under treatment.

Of the fresh cases, 64 had come from abroad and 34 from other states, including Maharashtra (15), Delhi (8) and Tamil Nadu (5), the release said.

Kollam reported 19 cases, Thrissur 16, Malappuram and Kannur 12 each, Palakkad 11, Kasaragod 10, Pathnamthitta nine, Alappuzha and Kozhikode four each, while Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki and Ernakulam saw three cases each and Kottayam two.

Ten people were infected through contact, the release said.

At least 1,83,097 people are under observation of whom 1,81,482 are in home/institutional quarantine and 1,615 in hospitals, including 284 admitted today.

So far, 1.79 lakh people have come from outside the state, including43,901 through airports and 1,17,232 through checkposts.

So far, the samples of 81,517 peoplehave been sent for testing, of which results of 77,517 have returned negative.

Total hotspots in the state has gone up to 138 with the addition of 10 more regions.

Palakkad with 160 has the highest number of cases followed by Kannur (127) and Malappuram (120).PTI UD SS

