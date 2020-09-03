Shillong, Sept 3 (PTI) As many as 109 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Thursday, taking the state's coronavirus tally to 2,626, Health Services director Aman War said.

Of the new cases, 78 were reported from East Khasi Hills, 13 from Ri Bhoi, 15 from West Garo Hills, two from South Garo Hills and one from West Jaintia Hills, War said.

Seventy-five people were cured of the disease during the day taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,393.

At present, the state has 1,220 active COVID-19 cases, he said. Thirteen patients have died so far in the state, War said.

East Khasi Hills district, of which state capital Shillong is a part, has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 833, followed by West Garo Hills district at 121 and Ri Bhoi district at 84, the official said.

Over 94,000 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the northeastern state till date, War said.

