10th edition of the All India Police Archery Championship began at the ITBP campus on Tuesday

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 9 (ANI): Over 350 men and women will participate in the 10th edition of the All India Police Archery Championship that began on Tuesday in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) campus.

The five-day-long championship began on November 9 and will continue till November 13, informed ITBP.

Also Read | Padma Awards 2021: Assamese Singer Dulal Manki Receives Padma Shri Award.

More than 20 teams of the Central Armed Police Forces, State Police Forces and Central Police Organisations are participating in the championship.

350 men and women archers will be competing in various categories of archery- Recurve, Compound and Indian including ranking with a medal, individual, team and mixed events etc.

Also Read | Rajasthan Schools, Colleges Set To Reopen With 100% Capacity From November 15 Under New COVID-19 Guidelines.

The ceremony was held at the 39th Battalion ITBP campus with VSK Kaumudi, Special Secretary (Internal Security) in the Ministry of Home Affairs registering his presence as the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Praising the ITBP for high-quality professional arrangements made for the Championship, Kaumudi said that the "all India police championships have been a great platform for the archery talents of the Police Forces of the Nation."

ITBP Director-General, Sanjay Arora said that the ITBP has made all required arrangements for the championship and that the force has been doing exceedingly well in the field of different sports especially in Archery over the years.

I.S. Duhan, Inspector General Training ITBP said that the ITBP has been organising the event for the second time since 2014 and it is a privilege of the force to organise All India Police Championships over the years with flying colours.

The history of the games is seventy years old and the first edition of all India Police games was held in 1951. Archery was included in the list of AIPSCB controlled annual police games from 2013.

The All India Police Games- coordinated by the All India Police Sports Control Board (AIPSCB) are organised every year for different sports annually. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)