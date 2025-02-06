Mangaluru (Karnataka), Feb 6 (PTI) The Second Additional District and Sessions Court in Mangaluru has granted conditional bail to 11 individuals accused of attacking a unisex salon in Bejai on January 23, an incident allegedly led by members of the Rama Sene.

The attack was reportedly carried out under the leadership of Right-wing activist Prasad Attavar, with the mob accusing the salon of being involved in immoral activities.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Denounces 'Hindu Rate of Growth'; Calls It an Insult to Society Due to 'Shahi Parivar' Failures (Watch Video).

The attackers vandalised the property, prompting the salon owner to lodge a police complaint. An FIR was registered, charging the accused with multiple offences, including attempt to murder and dacoity.

A total of 14 individuals, including Attavar, were arrested and presented before the Sixth Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court on January 24, which remanded them to judicial custody.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Teen Shot Dead by History-Sheeter Brother in Lajpat Nagar, Accused Arrested.

Subsequently, bail applications were moved to the Second Additional District and Sessions Court.

During the bail hearing on February 1, the defence counsel argued for the release of the accused, following which the court reserved its order.

On February 5, the court granted conditional bail to 11 of the accused, including Attavar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)