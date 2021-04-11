Bhadohi, April 11: Eleven BJP members, including the brother of the Bhadohi MLA, have been expelled from the party for six years on disciplinary grounds, a senior leader said on Sunday.

The action was taken against them for revolting against the party and forcibly trying to occupy the office of its official candidate for the panchayat polls here, district BJP chief Vinay Srivastava told reporters.

Eleven BJP members, including Anirudh Tripathi, who is the brother of BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi, have been expelled from the party for six years, he said.

Contrary to BJP's stand that no relative of a party member will contest the panchayat polls, besides Anirudh Tripathi, Sachin Tripathi and Chandrakant Tripathi, nephews of the MLA, filed nomination papers, Srivastava said. Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Elections 2021: BJP Cancels Candidature of Sangeeta Sengar, Wife of Former MLA and Rape Convict Kuldeep Sengar.

"On Sunday afternoon, Chandrakant Tripathi declared that the BJP has given him a ticket, and he ransacked the office of party candidate from ward 8 Gauri Shankar Mishra. The party taking serious note of the incident, has expelled 11 party office bearers," Srivastava said. Panchayat elections in Bhadohi will take place on April 15.

