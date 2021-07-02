Chandigarh, Jul 1 (PTI) In a major administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government issued transfer and posting orders of 11 IAS, 32 Haryana Civil Services (HCS) and two Haryana Police Service officers with immediate effect on Thursday.

Among the IAS officers who were shuffled were Ajay Singh Tomar, Special Secretary, Finance Department, who was posted as the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar, an official statement said.

Dharamvir Singh, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar and District Municipal Commissioner, Yamunanagar, has been posted as the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Panchkula and the District Municipal Commissioner, Panchkula.

Akhil Pilani, Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Thanesar, has been posted as the Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Bahadurgarh.

The HCS officers shuffled include Ashok Kumar Bansal, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sonipat, who has been posted as the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rewari.

Yogesh Kumar, Secretary, Haryana Agricultural State Marketing Board, Panchkula, has been posted as the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Karnal.

Among the HPS officers shuffled are Virender Singh, DSP, CID department, who has been posted as the District Transport Officer-cum-Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Gurugram.

