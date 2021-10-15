Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 15 (ANI): 11 people including seven women and four children were killed and six were injured after a tractor-trolley en-route to a temple on Friday overturned while trying to save an animal that came in the middle of the road in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, said an eye-witness.

Those injured were admitted to a nearby hospital immediately.

Following the accident, the senior police officials of the UP Police reached the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital immediately.

The police have identified the devotees as residents of Pandokhar in Madhya Pradesh who were visiting the Mata Chirouna temple for prayers.

Speaking to ANI, Jhansi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shiv Hari Meena said the tractor-trolley was en route to Mata Chirouna temple where it overturned while saving an animal that came in the middle of the road.

"In the road accident, nearly 15 people have sustained injuries. There are also reports of deaths in the accident. We are still awaiting confirmation from the doctors on the number of deaths. The injured are being treated," said the SSP.

However, the District Magistrate of Jhansi, Andra Vamsi told ANI that the number of deaths would be confirmed after the post-mortem reports come. (ANI)

