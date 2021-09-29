Sukma, Sep 29 (PTI) Eleven Naxals surrendered in the insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, police said.

Two of these rebels are women, they said.

"These cadres, who were active in the Naxal-infested Gadiras area, turned themselves in before the police and the security forces, expressing disappointment over the hollow Maoist ideology," Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Sharma said.

They are also impressed by the district police's rehabilitation campaign, which prompted them to quit the path of violence, he said.

These Naxals were active as lower-rung cadres, the official said, adding that all of them had warrants pending against them.

"They will be given an immediate assistance and provided facilities as per the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy," Sharma said.

