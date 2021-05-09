Chandigarh, May 9 (PTI) The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Sunday said it has booked 11 persons, including four revenue officials, for allegedly usurping land in Mohali by manipulating revenue records.

Out of these, Iqbal Singh Patwari, Ravinder Singh, Paramjit Singh and Hansraj, all private individuals, have been arrested, said Vigilance Bureau Chief Director-cum-Director General Police B K Uppal in a statement here.

He said some property dealers manipulated revenue records during the process of division and mutation of land in Majrian village in Mohali in connivance with the revenue officials and transferred ownership of land to their known beneficiaries to make huge profits.

