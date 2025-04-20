Nashik, Apr 20 (PTI) As many as 11 vehicles were gutted in a major fire that broke out on the campus of the MSRTC workshop in Peth Road area of Nashik on Sunday, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Fire Brigade sources said the vehicles seized by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) were parked on the premises of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workshop.

At around 12.50 pm, some MSRTC staffers saw fire and smoke coming out of some vehicles, a Fire Brigade official said.

They initially tried to douse the blaze, but it fed on rexine cushion and hoods of several auto-rickshaws parked there, he said.

Two fire tenders doused the fire after an hour.

As many as 11 vehicles seized by the RTO including nine auto-rickshaws, a car, and a Tempo Traveller were gutted.

As per preliminary reports, summer heat might have triggered the blaze in the dry leaves of trees.

