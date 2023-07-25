Medininagar, Jul 25 (PTI) An 11-year-old boy was allegedly strangulated by his stepmother in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Manhun village in Chatarpur police station area, they said.

Also Read | Anju-Nasrullah Case: Married Indian Woman Goes on Sightseeing Trip in Pakistan With Her ‘Facebook Friend’.

The stepmother was arrested after police recovered the body of the boy on Tuesday morning, police said.

The victim's father married the accused after his first wife died of snakebite about 10 years back.

Also Read | Award Fraud in Mumbai: Godman Dupes Powai-Based Philanthropist of Rs 5.5 Crore on Pretext of Offering Award for Relief Works During 2018 Kerala Floods; Case Registered.

On Monday night, the accused had a fight with the victim, and after attacking him with an iron rod, she allegedly strangulated him to death.

Police said they were interrogating the accused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)