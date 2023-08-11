New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Body of a 11-year-old child was found stuffed inside a bed box in Delhi's Inder Puri area, the police said on Friday.

After receiving information, police reached and registered a case.

A probe has been initiated into the matter, officials said.

More details are awaited.

Earlier, a 31-year-old woman, identified as Sweety, was found dead in a forest near the Jheel Khurd border area in Delhi's Fatehpur Beri on August 5.

Later, police arrested the deceased’s husband and two brothers-in-law for allegedly killing her. (ANI)

