Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 18 (ANI): As many as 110 army personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in Dehradun.

Of the 110, around 100 cases were reported in the past two-three days, according to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Rawat said, "The tracing and origin of the virus will not be an issue for these cases as their travel history remains specified."

We are taking care of it, he added.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Uttarakhand has reported 4,102 positive cases, including 1,030 active cases, 3,021 cured/discharged/migrated, and 51 deaths as of July 18. (ANI)

