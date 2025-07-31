By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The 11th Edition of International Pharmaceutical Exhibition ( iPEX 2025) will be organised by Pharmexcil with the support of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, from September 4 to 6 in Bharat Mandapam.

It is an international pharmaceutical exhibition that has also earlier hosted foreign delegates.

Speaking to ANI, Bhavin Mehta, Vice President, PHARMEXCIL, said, "We are going to have more than 110 countries on board. And from 110 countries will be having more than 600 participants will be coming for doing B to B meeting. And this is a very unique model which PHARMEXCIL has developed. It was our brainchild to develop something in order for MSMEs to compete in the market."

"So, this year, we plan to have more than 11,000 buyers and sellers meet, whereby our exhibitors will be meeting the buyers", he said

On the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) online Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product Submission rule, he said, "We have written a number of representations to CDSCO. So, what we have done is that CDs were conducting training on a weekly or daily basis. So, our members are logging into the portal they have developed and logging the issues they are facing. As you know, COPP is the heart of any pharmaceutical company, and almost 45 per cent of the sales, which is revenue, is dependent on COPP. So our point is, the step is very much welcomed, but it needs to be done in a phased manner."

"Whereby we do hand holding so that abruptly, the things don't stop, and this US tariff coming in, I think so we need to have a balanced approach whereby we maintain the revenues that we are getting into the country and we move forward," he further added.

He said, "We are requesting that the CDSCO acknowledge that it's a welcome step, but a more calibrated approach is required. They are going to review it and they will come back to us." (ANI)

