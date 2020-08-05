Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai increased to 1,19,255 with the addition of 1,125 cases on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll due to the pandemic reached 6,588 with the virus claiming 42 lives during the day, it said.

The civic body said that 711 more patients were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday that took the number of recoveries to 91,673.

The recovery rate of COVID-19 cases in the city is now 77 per cent, it said, adding that there were only 20,697 active cases in the metropolis.

A total of 671 new suspected patients were admitted at the city hospitals.

Out of the 42 victims on Wednesday, 31had various co-morbidities, the BMC said.

The city's average doubling rate has improved to 80 days and the average growth rate of COVID-19 cases reduced to 0.87 per cent.

According to the civic body, it has done 5.67 lakh COVID-19 tests so far.

