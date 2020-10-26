Chandigarh, Oct 26 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 1,737 on Monday with 10 more fatalities, while 1,153 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 1,59,457, a health bulletin issue here said.

Of the new fatalities, three were reported from Gurugram, two each from Hisar and Fatehabad and one each from Sirsa, Panchkula and Faridabad, it said.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in new cases include Gurugram (346), Faridabad (198), and Hisar (116).

The total number of active cases in the state currently stands at 10,154 while the recovery rate was 92.54 per cent.

