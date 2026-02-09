Mumbai, February 9: SpaceX has officially recalibrated its primary strategic mission, shifting its long-held ambition of colonising Mars to the backburner in favour of establishing a permanent human settlement on the Moon. Founder Elon Musk announced on Sunday that the company is now prioritising the construction of a "self-growing city" on the lunar surface, a goal he believes is achievable within the next decade.

The move marks a significant departure from Musk’s previous timelines, which had frequently aimed for uncrewed Martian landings by 2026. In a post on X, Musk explained that while establishing a city on Mars would likely take over 20 years, a lunar equivalent could be realised in less than 10. This pivot brings SpaceX’s objectives closer to the current US administration's space policy, which emphasizes lunar exploration through NASA’s Artemis programme. NASA Sets SpaceX Crew-12 Mission Launch for February 11: From Crew to Mission Objectives and Live Coverage, All You Need To Know.

Logistical Advantages of a Lunar Settlement

Musk cited logistical frequency as a primary driver for the strategic shift, noting the vast difference in launch windows between the two celestial bodies. Travel to Mars is constrained by planetary alignment, an event that occurs only every 26 months and requires a six-month journey. In contrast, SpaceX can theoretically launch missions to the Moon every 10 days, with a transit time of only two days.

This frequent access allows for much faster "iteration"—the process of testing, failing, and refining hardware in a real-world environment. "The overriding priority is securing the future of civilisation, and the Moon is faster," Musk stated, adding that the proximity of the Moon makes it a more practical target for immediate infrastructure development. The company is reportedly targeting March 2027 for its first uncrewed robotic landing on the lunar surface.

Political Alignment and Financial Strategy

The recalibration follows a December 2025 executive order from US President Donald Trump, titled "Ensuring American Space Superiority." The order mandates an American return to the Moon by 2028 and the establishment of a permanent lunar outpost by 2030. As a key contractor for NASA’s Human Landing System, SpaceX’s revised roadmap ensures its development of the Starship lander remains the central pillar of national space efforts. Elon Musk To Merge SpaceX and xAI for Blockbuster IPO, Vows To Launch 1 Million Solar-Powered AI Data Centers Into Orbit.

Beyond government contracts, the shift coincides with major corporate activity. SpaceX recently acquired the AI firm xAI in a deal valuing the rocket company at USD 1 trillion. Analysts suggest the lunar city may eventually serve as a base for space-based data centres, which Musk argues would be more energy-efficient than those on Earth. Despite the pivot, Musk maintains that Mars remains the ultimate goal, with plans to begin Martian city-building efforts in five to seven years.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2026 05:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).