Baghpat (UP) Jan 5 (PTI) Twelve cattle died in a fire that broke out at a cow shelter in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district on Tuesday, officials said.

The fire broke out in the afternoon apparently due to a short circuit at the temporary cow shelter in Nagla Badi village under Khekra police station limits, said veterinary doctor of Khekra, Mukesh Kumar.

The guard of the 'gaushala' informed the villagers about the incident but the shelter had engulfed in flames before they could rush to the spot, he said, adding 12 cattle succumbed to serious burns.

Eighteen other cattle with serious burns are being treated, he said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ajay Kumar said investigations are on in this connection.

